Reidsville man wins $1 million from NC Education Lottery: He "just kept seeing zeroes''

REIDSVILLE – Paul Bray Jr. "just kept seeing zeroes'' as he looked at the $10 lottery ticket that won him $1 million on Friday.

Bray told lottery officials that he felt lucky on Friday when he purchased a Big Cash Payout ticket from the S & L Country Market on U.S. 158 here.

“I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this,” Bray, 57, said in a NC Education Lottery news release. “I almost had a heart attack.”

“I thought it was $1,000 at first,” Bray said in the release. “But I just kept seeing zeroes,” said Bray who plans to use the funds to build a house for he and his wife.

Bray and his wife traveled to Raleigh on Monday to complete paperwork to receive their prize. Their choices: receive the money as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years, or take a lump sum of $600,000.

Bray chose the latter, and after required state and federal tax withholdings, garnered $426,063.

The Big Cash Payout game launched in December with four top prizes of $1 million. One top prize remains to be claimed, lottery officials said in the release.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million annually for public education in the state, education, lottery officials said.