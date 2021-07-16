 Skip to main content
Reidsville man wins $200K on lottery scratch-off ticket
Diamond Mine 9X lottery ticket
N.C. Education Lottery, provided

RALEIGH — A Reidsville man has won one of the top $200,000 prizes on a scratch-off ticket, the N.C. Education Lottery said.

Timmy Sartin bought the winning $5 Diamond Mine 9X ticket from DJ’s Community Mart on Iron Works Road in Reidsville, the lottery said Friday in a news release.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Diamond Mine 9X launched in June with four top prizes of $200,000. Two remain to be won.

Breaking News