Reidsville man wins $200K on lottery scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH — A Reidsville man has won one of the top $200,000 prizes on a scratch-off ticket, the N.C. Education Lottery said.
Timmy Sartin bought the winning $5 Diamond Mine 9X ticket from DJ’s Community Mart on Iron Works Road in Reidsville, the lottery said Friday in a news release.
He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
Diamond Mine 9X launched in June with four top prizes of $200,000. Two remain to be won.