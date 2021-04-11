Reidsville Market Square and Main Street Manager Jill Weston speaks to Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Market Square and Main Street Manager Jill Weston was the guest speaker at an in-person meeting of the Kiwanis Club on Thursday.

She highlighted the fact that Reidsville presents a very positive image of itself as a city. And the applauded business owners for their enthusiasm and contributions to the growth of downtown.

Weston’s work began during the COVID-19 pandemic which delivered a whopping economic blow to many local businesses forced to close or reduce hours of operation.

These hardships forced business owners to think creatively about ways to survive, Weston told members of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club during their regular monthly meeting.

As more and more of the population gets vaccinated and the state relaxes restrictions on businesses, Weston said interest is high among people wanting to start small operations. In fact, she said she has received two to three calls each week recently from folks seeking to start their own businesses in downtown Reidsville.

Weston thinks with the coming of long-awaited craft beer establishment, Lucky City Brewery, and the planned reopening of the Rockingham Theater by the owners of the Liberty Showcase Theater, will help draw more people downtown and add to the dining scene.