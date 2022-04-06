Reidsville native Adrian Adams is making a name for himself in the sport of bobsled

REIDSVILLE

Adrian Adams, a 2004 Reidsville High School graduate, recalls watching the 2002 Winter Olympics bobsled competitions on TV and telling his father, Randy Russell, of Greensboro, “I want to do that some day.”

It wasn’t that crazy of an idea for this Reidsville native. His father had once competed for TEAM USA Bobsled, so bobsledding runs through Adams’ veins, it seems.

An elite athlete who was a standout in baseball and football, Adams fondly remembers winning back-to-back state championships in football while a student at Reidsville High. Adams, the son of Michele Adams of Ruffin, believes participating in sports from a young age with very competitive friends and teammates drove him to be a successful athlete, too.

“Being a part of and being a big impact as a member of Reidsville High School football showed me what hard work and being a champion felt like,” Adams said. “The love of the Reidsville family and community is great.”

After high school, Adams attended N.C. A&T in Greensboro and graduated in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He played some arena football, but in 2012, he decided to try his hand at bobsled.

“After football opportunities came to an end, I wasn’t done being an athlete and had lots left in the tank,” Adams said.

He began doing strength and conditioning with coach Brad DeWeese, now the high performance director for the New York Jets. Adams is currently coached by Ambrose Serrano, a protege of DeWeese, and trains at the Olympic training center in Lake Placid, N.Y., roughly eight hours a day.

A member of the USA Bobsled Team, Adams has participated in both 2-man and 4-man, and he made history being part of of the first mixed-gender team— a female pilot and three men — for the 2014-2015 season.

This past Olympic season, his team, Team Del Duca, won countless medals, and by midway through the season was ranked 13th in the world and No. 1 in the United States, with two races remaining.

Adams said his ultimate goal is to make the U.S. Olympic team, so he was “devastated” when he was not named to the national team this past season.

Only his team’s pilot and one push member were chosen to be added to the national team.

“I was thrown off by not being chosen, as I’m already a six-time member, and I placed sixth in single push champs,” Adams said. “It truly felt like a knife in the heart, especially when you know you’ve done everything possible.”

Participating in the Olympics was not to be, though, at least for right now. But Adams looks ahead to future opportunity.

“I recently turned 36, but I feel pretty darn good,” he said.

Adams said he feels truly blessed for everything he has accomplished so far.

“I’ve been able to travel the world, competing and representing my country,” he said. “I’ve been to over 10 to 15 countries competing, been a six-time national team member and a three-time world championships competitor.”

While most of his time has been devoted to bobsled, Adams has also settled into a “more career phase of life,” he said. He is currently working as a residential counselor with youth at an academy for young men.

“I love helping inspire youth, both on and off the playing field,” he said. “I work with troubled youth and get to help steer them back on the right path.”

He also hopes to do some coaching in the future but for now wants to continue workouts and conditioning and try again to make the Olympic Bobsled Team, hopefully to compete in Italy in 2026.

“I still truly feel my body has another four in it,” he said with a laugh. “My goal is to continue living for God, to continue inspiring others and letting them know there are all kinds of sporting opportunities out there and to continue telling people to chase your dreams and take risks.”