REIDSVILLE — An opioid treatment clinic in Reidsville will distribute free life-saving Narcan, a drug that can instantly reverse overdoses from opioids, on July 29, a spokesman for the TruHealing Reidsville said in a news release.

Overdoses from opioids are at epidemic level from the local to the national level, as drug dealers lace many street drugs with hidden powerful drugs, such as Fentanyl, experts say.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid drug used for pain relief that is approximately 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin as an analgesic, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Its street names include: Ivory, Murder 8, Poison and Tango & Cash.

Fentanyl, which can be snorted, sniffed, smoked, taken orally by pill or tablet, spiked onto blotter paper or administered via transdermal patches, is often sold alone or in combination with heroin and other substances, the DEA cautions on its website.

The opioid has been identified in fake pills, mimicking pharmaceutical drugs, such as oxycodone, according to the DEA site.

The “Save a Life” Narcan giveaway will make available nasal spray Narcan kits with doses that are easy to administer.

“We encourage people who are using, and their friends and family to stop by for the free Narcan,’’ said Stephen Carlson, Community Outreach Manager for TruHealing. “Every minute counts when someone has overdosed, and you may not have time to wait for help. Our medical team will be on hand to demonstrate how to use the medication.’’

Members of the public are invited to come by the clinic on July 29 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on July 29 at 3580 Hwy. NC 14 in Reidsville to collect a kit for free while supplies last.

Narcan “quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose,’’ said Carlson.

“We think everyone should have Narcan handy — especially parents of teens and young adults. Simple experimentation by young people can now prove deadly,’’ Carlson said.

Overdose deaths in North Carolina increased by 22% in 2021, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The statistic marked the deaths of 4,041 state residents who died of opioid overdoses, an all-time annual high for the state.

A staggering 28,000 people in North Carolina died from drug overdoses between 2000-2020, state health records show.

“There has always been a risk of overdosing for users,” said Angie Crouch, clinical programming director for Truhealing. “But the onslaught of fentanyl, which is added to nearly every street drug, makes it a matter of when and not if you will overdose and possibly die.”

Crouch, like many of the clinic’s staff members, is in recovery. She knows the risk people take when using, she said.

“We have lost clients at the clinic and remember them with lighted candles,’’ Crouch said. “Recovery doesn’t mean your problems go away, it means you have the tools to deal with them.”

For more information about the giveaway or opioid treatment, call Carlson at 336-942-6371 or 336-770-2475 or email him at: scarlson@truhealingcenters.com.