Reidsville Outreach Center to host annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser Oct. 22

REIDSVILLE — By buying a hearty bowl of soup in an artisan’s clay bowl, you can help bring gallons of soup to the county’s hungry at a time when sharp price increases that make it a challenge to stock home cupboards, say organizers of The Reidsville Outreach Center’s second annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser.

Set for Oct. 22 at Reidsville’s First Baptist Church from 5:30-7 p.m., the yearly event, postponed since 2019 due to the pandemic, seeks to mitigate the ever-growing food crisis in Rockingham County by providing meals to those in need.

Rockingham County is considered to be among the rural North Carolina counties where high numbers of people are “food insecure’’ — meaning many do not know where their next meal will come from. According to state statistics, more than 14,000 people in the county lack the means to get the food they need.

In many cases, residents in the county of 91,000 live where the poverty rate is 18%, well above the state and national averages of 13.4% and 11.4%, respectively.

And a high 44% of the county’s residents are over 50. And many members of that group face fixed incomes, the challenges of sharp inflation and the price increases it has brought and tough choices about whether to buy medications or food, county health experts have said.

Indeed, an estimated 10% of the county’s seniors are in poverty and a staggering 29% of children under age 18 live in poverty in Rockingham, where the per capita income stands at roughly $25,000.

“Our first Empty Bowls Fundraiser Event was held in October 2019 and was a success,’’ said center director Annette Bolden. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the next fundraiser was put on hold until now.”

“The Reidsville Outreach Center has been in operation since August 1998, helping those in need of food assistance in Rockingham County. The funds from this event will be used to continue this service and general operation of the organization,’’ Bolden said.

The ROC has served more than 155,000 families in Reidsville and Rockingham County over the past two decades.

In 2018, for example, the organization, a member agency of the Second Harvest Food Bank of NW North Carolina, distributed food to more than 5,900 families, an estimated 12,000 individuals.

Pat Harden, a retired pottery instructor at Rockingham Community College, and her husband, Brooks Ratledge have donated more than 100 bowls to this year’s event.

And along with their instructor Phil Haralam, RCC’s pottery students have donated dozens of bowls and continue to create more bowls at their wheels as the event approaches, Bolden said in a news release.

Tickets may be purchased for $25 from the center’s board members and volunteers or by calling: 336-613-0251.

Each ticket buys a savory bowl of soup, bread and a drink, as well as a bowl to take home.