Reidsville PD makes arrest in 2015 homicide cold case.

REIDSVILLE — Local police investigators, acting on a Tuesday tip from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, arrested Spencer Thomas Fountain of Reidsville on Wednesday for the 2015 shooting death of Veronica Broadnax, also of Reidsville.

In addition to a first degree homicide charge, Fountain, 27, faces a charge for discharge of a barreled weapon inside an occupied dwelling resulting in serious injury, police announced in a Wednesday press release. Fountain would have been 21 at the time he is alleged to have committed the crime.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers were called to 811 Lindsey Street here on Nov. 14, 2015 after gunshots were reported. They found Broadnax, 30, dead at the scene, and another victim who was shot, but survived.

In 2015, Antonio Sherod Scales, 45, of Reidsville was charged in connection to Broadnax’s death with voluntary manslaughter, the release said. Scales turned himself in at the Reidsville Police Department on Christmas Eve that year after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Information about the status of Scales’ charge and how or if it is connected with charges again Fountain was not immediately available.