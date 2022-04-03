Reidsville police arrest 10 suspected drug dealers, seek seven more

REIDSVILLE — Community members helped the Reidsville Police Department identify suspected drug dealers during a three-month undercover investigation that led to the Wednesday arrests of 10 men and women.

The RPD’s Special Investigative Unit conducted the ongoing probe, dubbed “Operation Shade Tree,’’ and on Wednesday still sought to serve arrest warrants to seven more suspected dealers, an RPD spokesperson said in a news release.

Warrants allege all of the suspects were involved with narcotics, including fentanyl, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and methamphetamine.

Late Wednesday, the following suspects were in custody:

Michael Wilson, charged with two counts each of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine, and sell/deliver Schedule II methamphetamine.

Michael Galloway, charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II crack cocaine and sell/deliver Schedule II crack cocaine, and two counts each of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and sell/deliver Schedule II methamphetamine.

Rodney Patrick Small Jr.. charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I heroin, sell/deliver Schedule I heroin, possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II methamphetamine, sell/deliver Schedule II methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II oxycodone, sell/deliver Schedule II oxycodone, and two counts each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II methamphetamine and sell/deliver Schedule II methamphetamine.

William Arthur Roach III, charged with two counts each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II powder cocaine/sell/deliver Schedule II powder cocaine and maintain vehicle for controlled substances.

Sabrina Marie Cobbler, charged with one count each of possession with the intent to sell or distribute Schedule II crack cocaine and sell/deliver Schedule II crack cocaine.

Ashley Deseiray Britt, charged with two counts each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II crack cocaine and sell/deliver Schedule II crack cocaine

Ralph Lawrence Williams, charged with two counts each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II crack cocaine and sell/deliver Schedule II crack cocaine.

Michael Bradley Greer, charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule VI marijuana and sell/deliver Schedule VI marijuana.

Brandon Perkins, charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I heroin and sell/deliver Schedule I heroin.

Gregory Leon Slade, charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II crack cocaine and sell/deliver Schedule II crack cocaine.

Police were still seeking to arrest:

Wanda Cayton Hairston on charges that include one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I heroin and sell/deliver Schedule I heroin, possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II crack cocaine and sell/deliver Schedule II crack cocaine.

Bonnie Jones McCusker for one count of trafficking Schedule II oxycodone.

Jeffrey Mitchell Jr. for one county each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II crack cocaine and sell/deliver Schedule II crack cocaine.

Wachumbee Obar Innis on one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II cocaine and sell/deliver Schedule II cocaine.

Jahreik Wanyei Lowe on two counts each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II crack cocaine and sell/deliver Schedule II crack cocaine.

Eddie Lee Barksdale Jr. on one count of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II fentanyl, three counts of trafficking Schedule II fentanyl and four counts of maintain vehicle controlled substance.

Brandon Edwards on one count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II fentanyl, sell/deliver Schedule II fentanyl.