REIDSVILLE — In a city beleaguered over the past few years with drive-by shootings, police here are once again searching for gunmen who on Monday fired into an apartment complex.

Reidsville Police Department investigators were alerted at about 4:06 p.m. that shots were fired in the 1300 block of Linville Drive where the apartments stand.

Officers located an apartment that had been struck by bullets and found spent bullet casings from different caliber weapons on the scene.

Security cameras or witnesses were able to provide images of two vehicles leaving the scene at high speed, the police department’s spokesman Venus Carter said in a news release.

There were no reported injuries, and police did not immediately offer theories about the motive for the shooting.

Investigators have asked the public to help identify the drivers of the vehicles photographed, and the police department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators, the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the RPD’s Lt. Paschall at (336) 347-2335. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336)349-9683.