REIDSVILLE — Police here are trying to find the culprit in a June 12 shooting that left a juvenile injured.

Surveillance cameras captured the images of three vehicles that may have been involved in the crime that happened at around 2:25 a.m. in the 400 block of Washington Street.

Reidsville Police investigators arrived on the scene to find a juvenile with “injuries from the shooting’’ and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available. And police have not said whether the crime appears to have been a targeted hit or the result of a random shooting spree.

The juvenile was not named or described in detail because state law protects the privacy of those under 18.

Police say they need information about who drives the vehicles in the surveillance photos they have.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Cpl. Collins at 336-347-2343. Alternately, a person can leave an anonymous tip for police through Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683. Make sure to cite Case # 2023-002513 with your tip.