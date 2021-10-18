Reidsville police ask for public's help to find shooter who injured local man

REIDSVILLE — Investigators with the Reidsville Police Department are seeking Robert Thomas Winchester Jr. in connection with the shooting of a local man early Saturday morning.

At about 4:45 a.m., police responded to a call about a shooting and found Tyler Blackwell injured with multiple gunshot wounds at the 200 block of Graves Street. Blackwell was treated at a local hospital for wounds that were not life threatening, police said in a Monday news release.

Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of Winchester, 37, and plan to charge him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, possession of a firearm by a felon and going armed to terror of the public, the release said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the crime or the location of Winchester contact RPD Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683 or contact Rockingham County Communications at 336-634-3300.