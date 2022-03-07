Reidsville police, ATF arrest felon on weapons charge, find drugs

REIDSVILLE — Federal authorities with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives joined Reidsville police on March 4 to arrest a 19-year-old here on a federal warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, Reidsville officials said in a news release.
Isaiah Ogunyemi of 8 Circle Drive, will likely face indictments for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Authorities said they discovered drugs and related items during a search of Ogunyemi's home.
Ogunyemi was arrested on similar charges last summer at 20 Circle Drive, police reports showed. Investigators with the Reidsville Police Department arrested him on June 28 after discovering 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a stolen AR-15 with a 50-round magazine, a Glock pistol, and cash at the address.
In June, Ogunyemi was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
Information about the disposition of those charges was not immediately available.
ATF agents on March 4 transported the Ogunyemi to Guilford County where he will be held until his first appearance in federal court, the release said. The court date was not immediately available.
