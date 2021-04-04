Reidsville Police Chief will leave to head bigger Rocky Mount force

REIDSVILLE — After nearly a decade with the Reidsville Police Department, Chief Robert Hassell will end his duty April 30 and move to Rocky Mount to take the helm of that city’s police department.
“Chief Hassell has served the department and the city well for almost seven years,” said Interim City Manager Chris Phillips in a news release. “I was impressed by his knowledge and disposition the first time I met him. I have watched him lead by using those skills during his time here. Reidsville has been lucky to have him.”
Hassell came to Reidsville in August 2014 from Fayetteville State University, where he was an associate vice chancellor and chief of the campus police department. Prior to that, he had served as police chief for Hope Mills.
Hassell wanted to return to a municipal police force. He developed a favorable impression of Reidsville while participating in an assessment here that led him to apply.
Hassell said the move to Rocky Mount is a great opportunity to be closer to his family geographically, as well as to advance his career. But he said he has enjoyed his time working for the citizens of Reidsville.
“During my time in Reidsville, it has been my unparalleled honor to serve alongside the exemplary men and women of the Reidsville Police Department,” Hassell said.
“Our commitment to serving others has made a difference for the citizens in the community and for the city of Reidsville. With heartfelt gratitude, I humbly thank the Reidsville City Council for its support and for granting me the immeasurable privilege to serve as chief of police.”
“Chief Hassell has been a great asset to the Reidsville Police Department and the City of Reidsville,” said Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker. “While here, he served as president of the N.C. Association of Police Chiefs, making a big difference, not only locally, but also on the state level. He has brought innovation and leadership to the department that will be missed, but we can only wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.”
While in Reidsville, Hassell said he has been very proud of what he and his team have been able to implement. Among those accomplishments: the establishment of a Post Overdose Response Team (PORT) to help combat the number of opioid-related overdoses in the city and connect individuals with area service providers; the creation of CALM (Community, Advocates, Leaders and Ministers), designed to foster a stronger relationship between police and the community by opening more lines of communication; and a number of community programs. The department has also been reorganized to put more cops on the beats, which, in turn, has shortened response times, Hassell said.
Improved technology and equipment for his officers have aided in their safety and service to citizens — another top priority for Hassell, along with improving career development opportunities to help officers’ professional growth.