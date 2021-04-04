Reidsville Police Chief will leave to head bigger Rocky Mount force

“Our commitment to serving others has made a difference for the citizens in the community and for the city of Reidsville. With heartfelt gratitude, I humbly thank the Reidsville City Council for its support and for granting me the immeasurable privilege to serve as chief of police.”

“Chief Hassell has been a great asset to the Reidsville Police Department and the City of Reidsville,” said Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker. “While here, he served as president of the N.C. Association of Police Chiefs, making a big difference, not only locally, but also on the state level. He has brought innovation and leadership to the department that will be missed, but we can only wish him the best as he moves forward in his career.”

While in Reidsville, Hassell said he has been very proud of what he and his team have been able to implement. Among those accomplishments: the establishment of a Post Overdose Response Team (PORT) to help combat the number of opioid-related overdoses in the city and connect individuals with area service providers; the creation of CALM (Community, Advocates, Leaders and Ministers), designed to foster a stronger relationship between police and the community by opening more lines of communication; and a number of community programs. The department has also been reorganized to put more cops on the beats, which, in turn, has shortened response times, Hassell said.