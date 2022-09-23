Reidsville Police Department’s K9 Jessica to get donation of body

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Police Department’s K9 officer "Jessica" will soon receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The working dog's vest is sponsored by Charles and Carol Fagg of Reidsville and will be embroidered with the sentiment: “Born to Love, Trained to Serve, Loyal Always”. Delivery of the specialized gear is expected within eight to ten weeks, according to a news release from the RPD.

Jessica's working mate, K9 officer Elo, received his body armor from the same company in July.

The Massachusetts-based Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a non-profit charity whose mission is to provide similar armor to the 30,000 dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified to the highest standards. Since its inception, Vested Interest has provided over 4,714 vests to working dogs in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations, the release said.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Vested Interest accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Find information at www.vik9s.org, or mail contributions to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, Mass., 02718.