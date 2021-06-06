Reidsville Police Dept., Animal Control, Wentworth Animal Clinic sponsor rabies clinic

REIDSVILLE — It’s a great time to invest in your pet’s good health and the Reidsville Police Department Animal Control division is teaming up with Wentworth Animal Clinic to offer convenient and affordable rabies vaccines this month.

The Spring Rabies Clinic is set for June 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the Reidsville Police Department in the rear parking lot at 220 W. Morehead Street.

Shots are $8 per pet and only cash payment will be accepted.

Pet owners should secure all dogs on leashes and bring cats to the clinic in carriers, organizers said in a news release.

For more information, call the Reidsville Police Department at 336-349-1010.