Reidsville Police have 3 suspects in custody for Oct. and Dec. homicides

REIDSVILLE — Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden and an unnamed minor male suspect have been charged this week in connection with homicides in October and December.

Flippen turned himself in to authorities at the Reidsville Police Department on Monday. Investigators arrested the 17-year-old suspect on Thursday, bringing the total arrests to three related to the Oct. 22 shooting death of Allen Michael Johnson IV, 21, of Greensboro and the lethal Dec. 30 shooting of Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit.

Reidsville investigators arrested another 17-year-old male on Jan. 4 in connection with the crimes. Law prohibits authorities from disclosing the names of the two minors.

Flippen and the minor arrested Wednesday each face charges in connection with Vanstory's murder, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, the RPD announced in a news release. Flippen is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility without bond and the minor is being held in secured custody, officials said.

While police served the other minor with juvenile petitions in connection with the two crimes, details of his charges were not available. The minor is being held in secured custody, police said.