Reidsville police look for shooter who fired into Lyle Street home. Watch door cam video of the shooting.

REIDSVILLE — Police here were working Thursday to find the gunman who fired shots into a residence in the 1000 block of Lyle Street on Wednesday night.

Authorities with the Reidsville Police Department were able to obtain a video of the incident that took place around 10:15 p.m. and said in a news release that the shooting appears to be targeted. Footage from a home security camera captured the sound of around nine gunshots as a car moved past.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683, police said in the release.

A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

