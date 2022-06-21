Reidsville Police: Man arrested after fatal shooting Monday afternoon

REIDSVILLE — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of South Scales Street and located Keith Clark, 32, with multiple gunshot wounds. Clark was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Reidsville police said in a news release.

Lavaniel Nevario King, 34, of Reidsville, was charged Monday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. King was placed in Rockingham County Jail under a $750,000.00 secured bond, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Lingle at 336-347-2338, or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. A cash reward may be available through Crime Stoppers.