Reidsville Police offer reward for information about shooter

REIDSVILLE — Police here are searching for a man who on March 13 wounded one person with a gunshot and fired bullets into multiple dwellings along the 600 block of Wentworth Streeet.

Officers with the Reidsville Police Department were called to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. that day where they found several spent bullet casings and one victim with a flesh wound, according to a news release from the RPD.

The suspect had fled the scene, authorities said.

Police recovered surveillance video footage that showed a man holding a handgun, though he has not been identified, the release said.

The RPD and Rockingham County Crime Stoppers are offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the offender. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call Investigator Menard at 336-347-2305 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

