REIDSVILLE — It's been nearly 30 years since the brutal murder of 68-year-old Edward Hairston Ware, and on Wednesday police and State Bureau of Investigation officials announced they've charged the victim's nephew in the unsolved homicide.

With the help of new and highly sensitive DNA analysis software at the N.C. Crime Lab, police recently charged Johnny Ware, 55, with first-degree murder in the crime, which involved an axe and a robbery at the uncle's South Harris Street home on May 7, 1994.

Ware, who was around 27 at the time of the killing, is in a Georgia prison serving time for an unrelated homicide that took place in Georgia, officials said.

Authorities charged Ware in prison and the Rockingham County District Attorney is working to arrange for Ware's extradition to North Carolina to face charges, officials with the Reidsville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. State Crime Lab said during a Wednesday morning news conference at police headquarters.

SBI Special Agent Kevin Jones said it may take a couple of months for Ware to be returned to North Carolina.

Re-examination of the cold case was spearheaded by Det. Joseph Collins of the RPD who reviewed the case earlier this year and on Feb. 23 asked the State Crime Lab to retest some original evidence from the crime scene.

Collins coordinated his efforts with SBI Special Agent Destiny Denny, he said. He could not discuss theories about a motive for the crime or details about the exact evidence that was re-examined for DNA because the case is still open, Collins said.

Assistant Director of the State Crime Lab Amanda Thompson told reporters that her clinicians used a refined and highly sensitive software called StarMix to process data and locate Johnny Ware's DNA.

"These investigations take time and teamwork,'' Jones said, adding that he hopes the charge brings "closure'' for Edward Ware's family, many of whom have died over the past three decades.

Once Edward Ware's relatives got the news about the charges, "it was nothing but smiles,'' Collins said.

While the Ware case is an important landmark, state and local officials won't stop trying to solve other old crimes, Jones said.

"I wanna give families out there looking for hope and seeking justice for their loved ones ... know that the victims are not forgotten,'' Jones said.

As technology continues to advance, science creates opportunities to solve crimes that were once impossible to solve, experts say. And this fuels commitment and curiosity about solving cold cases.

"It’s awesome,'' Gibson said of the forensic systems. "We’ll never give up on them. We continue to look at them.''

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement:

"I want to congratulate the Reidsville Police Department and Police Chief Gibson, the State Crime Lab and the State Bureau of Investigation on this arrest, which was nearly 30 years in the making. It's the commitment and dedication of these law enforcement officers and scientists to work this case over the years that we're finally about to move this cold case forward in pursuit of justice for Edward Ware,'' Stein said.

"With partnership, persistence and the power of DNA, we can send powerful messages. To the victims of these crimes and their families - we say that we take these crimes seriously, and we will not stop seeking justice for you. To the public - we say that we will do whatever we can to keep you safe. And to the murderers and rapists - we say, very clearly, that no matter how long ago you committed your crime, we will never stop coming for you."