Reidsville Police seek help in drive-by shooting investigation

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville police are asking the public for help solving a drive-by shooting crime here.
On Jan. 21 at about 11 p.m., a vehicle drove by the residence at 141 Davidson Drive here, and someone in the vehicle allegedly fired multiple shots at the residence with a small caliber weapon, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the crime should call Det. B. Disher at the sheriff’s office at 336-634-3232. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.