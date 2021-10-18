Reidsville police seek info in fatal shooting of 21-year-old on Saturday

REIDSVILLE — Police responded to their second shooting call on Saturday at approximately 8:12 pm and discovered an injured 21-year-old who died at the scene from gunshot wounds, the Reidsville Police Department announced in a Monday news release.
Officers found victim Johnathan Paez-Rubio at the 1500 block of Sherwood Drive.
Investigators have not named a suspect or disclosed a theory about the motive for the crime. They ask that anyone with information about the shooting call RPD Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.