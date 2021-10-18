 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reidsville police seek info in fatal shooting of 21-year-old on Saturday
0 Comments

Reidsville police seek info in fatal shooting of 21-year-old on Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REIDSVILLE — Police responded to their second shooting call on Saturday at approximately 8:12 pm and discovered an injured 21-year-old who died at the scene from gunshot wounds, the Reidsville Police Department announced in a Monday news release. 

Officers found victim Johnathan Paez-Rubio at the 1500 block of Sherwood Drive.

Investigators have not named a suspect or disclosed a theory about the motive for the crime. They ask that anyone with information about the shooting call RPD Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News