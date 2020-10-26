Reidsville Police seek leads in shooting death of 21-year-old

REIDSVILLE — Police here found a 21-year-old man who had been shot to death near Benson and Snead Streets on Friday evening.

Authorities had received reports of shots fired in the area and discovered Allen Michael Johnson IV dead at the scene.

Police have provided no information about motive or possible suspects.

They ask for help from the public for information about the ongoing crime investigation.

Anyone with a tip is asked to contact RPD Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343. To leave a tip anonymously, contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.