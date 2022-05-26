 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reidsville police seek man who fired gun into car on Wednesday

Lee, Wayne Antony

Lee

 Courtesy of Reidsville Police Department

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville police are searching for a felon they believe fired a gun into an occupied car near Washington Avenue and Morehead on Wednesday, a police spokesman said in a news release.

 Investigators obtained warrants for the arrest of Wayne Antony Lee Jr., 36, of Reidsville, for discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police did not report any injuries in the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or Lee's location, contact Sgt. Paschall at, 336-347-2335, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Information that leads to an arrest may be earn a cash reward.

