Reidsville police seek Tevion Flippen and 17-year-old in two 2020 murders

REIDSVILLE — Police here on Monday served juvenile petitions against a 17-year-old in connection with two 2020 homicides. Now investigators are trying to find and charge two others in the killings: another 17-year-old male and Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden.

Reidsville Police Department investigators plan to charge the at-large minor and Flippen with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, the RPD announced in a Thursday news release.

Anyone with any information about Flippen is asked to contact RPD's Lt. Haley at 336-347-2341 or anonymously contact the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

The trio were involved in deadly shootings in October and December, police said in a news release. State law prohibits authorities from releasing the names of the two minors.

In the first homicide, authorities said 21-year-old Allen Michael Johnson IV of Greensboro was found shot to death Oct. 22 at Snead and Benson streets.