Reidsville police seek Tevion Flippen and 17-year-old in two 2020 murders

REIDSVILLE — Police here on Monday served juvenile petitions against a 17-year-old in connection with two 2020 homicides. Now investigators are trying to find and charge two others in the killings: another 17-year-old male and Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden.
Reidsville Police Department investigators plan to charge the at-large minor and Flippen with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, the RPD announced in a Thursday news release.
In the first homicide, authorities said 21-year-old Allen Michael Johnson IV of Greensboro was found shot to death Oct. 22 at Snead and Benson streets.
On Dec. 30, police discovered two gunshot victims near Graves and Moore streets. The men, found inside a vehicle, were transported to area hospitals where one, Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, was pronounced dead, police said.
The suspect apprehended on Monday is being held in secured custody, police said.
Information about his charges and court dates for all three suspects were not immediately available.