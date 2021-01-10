 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reidsville police seek Tevion Flippen and 17-year-old in two 2020 murders
0 comments
top story

Reidsville police seek Tevion Flippen and 17-year-old in two 2020 murders

  • 0
Police line do not cross tape
Getty Images

REIDSVILLE — Police here on Monday served juvenile petitions against a 17-year-old in connection with two 2020 homicides. Now investigators are trying to find and charge two others in the killings: another 17-year-old male and Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden.

Reidsville Police Department investigators plan to charge the at-large minor and Flippen with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, the RPD announced in a Thursday news release.

Anyone with any information about Flippen is asked to contact RPD's Lt. Haley at 336-347-2341 or anonymously contact the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
 
The trio were involved in deadly shootings in October and December, police said in a news release. State law prohibits authorities from releasing the names of the two minors.

In the first homicide, authorities said 21-year-old Allen Michael Johnson IV of Greensboro was found shot to death Oct. 22 at Snead and Benson streets. 

On Dec. 30, police discovered two gunshot victims near Graves and Moore streets. The men, found inside a vehicle, were transported to area hospitals where one, Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect apprehended on Monday is being held in secured custody, police said.

Information about his charges and court dates for all three suspects were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Visit RockinghamNow.com for updates. 

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News