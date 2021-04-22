Reidsville police seek two drivers for hitting pedestrian and fleeing

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville police are searching for two drivers who each hit a pedestrian around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday night near Barnes Street and East Street here.

The 24-year-old male victim, whose name was withheld by police, is in critical condition at an area hospital, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

Officers found the man had been struck by two vehicles and that both drivers fled the scene. Authorities believe one of the drivers was behind the wheel of a silver Honda Accord, likely a 2003-2005 model, the release said. Police expect the car has significant front end damage on the left side.

The Reidsville Police Department has reason to believe that one of the vehicles in the hit and run is possibly a 2003 to 2005 silver Honda Accord. This vehicle has significant front left damage.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Lt. Gibson at the RPD at 336-347-2313. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.