Reidsville Police serve juvenile petitions against 17-year-old in connection with 2 homicides

REIDSVILLE — Police here on Monday served juvenile petitions against a 17-year-old in connection with two 2020 homicides.

The minor, whose name was withheld as required by state law, was involved in shootings in October and December, according to a press release from the Reidsville Police Department.

The first crime took place at Snead and Benson Streets where on Oct. 22, authorities found Allen Michael Johnson, IV, 21, of Greensboro, dead from gunshot wounds.

On Dec. 30, police discovered two gunshot victims near Graves and Moore Streets. The men, found inside a vehicle, were transported to area hospitals where one, Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, was pronounced dead.

The suspect is being held in secured custody, Reidsville Police Department announced in the release.

No information about a court date was immediately available.

The RPD said further arrests are expected in the ongoing shootings investigations. They ask the public to share any information they have about the crimes by contacting the department at 336-349-1010 or by leaving an anonymous tip through Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.