Reidsville Prepares for New Normal

Summer Concert series

Another staple at Market Square is the summer concert series hosted on the fourth Saturday of each month from June through September. We have an exciting and talented mix of musical styles this season and patrons of all ages and walks of life are sure to enjoy the atmosphere.

The Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a beer garden again this year and will feature brews from the soon-to-open Lucky City Brewing. Concert dates are June 26, July 24, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25 from 7-9 p.m.

Fall FAB Festival is new

New for this year is a fall FAB (Food/Arts/Brews) festival downtown. The event will take place primarily at and around Market Square. We will have a host of food trucks on Settle Street outside the square.

Inside the venue, local artisans and crafters will sell their wares and local breweries and wineries serve their best.

We will be featuring two bands at the FAB festival set for Oct. 16 from 3-9 p.m. The event will also have interactive and fun activities for all to enjoy. The city’s Parks & Recreation department is providing lots of kid- and family-friendly activities. Come out and support local vendors and your community!

Fitness on the Square