Reidsville Prepares for New Normal

Despite some businesses closing and some losing jobs during the past year, overall, the Reidsville economy has remained strong. So, what’s next for the city? We have a very exciting and “normal” summer planned for our citizens and visitors.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market has just gotten underway at Market Square. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through October. At the current time, masks must be worn by market patrons.
The Farmer’s Market boasts about 14 regular farmers, bakers and artisans, who provide fruits, vegetables, greens, baked goods, eggs and more. And it’s not too late to become a vendor. You can still apply by calling 336-349-1099 or going to the city website, reidsvillenc.gov and finding the Market Square Farmer’s Market application in the Document Center under Applications. You must make or grow what you sell at the market, though!
City Marketer Judy Yarbrough credits some of the food programs at the Farmer’s Market for its continued success.
Since 2014, the City of Reidsville has been part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/EBT) at the market. A grant from the Reidsville Area Foundation back then allowed the market to accept EBT cards along with credit and debit cards. The current Double Bucks program is sponsored by RAFI (Rural Advancement Foundation International).
This year, the Farmer’s Market still accepts EBT cards from shoppers. Also, a Double Bucks promotion allows those using these cards to “double their dollars,” so $20 on an EBT card means the person has $40 to spend at the market.
There is no cap on doubling with Double Bucks applying to any food items at the Farmer’s Market.
Also, if someone brings a friend to shop with their EBT card or participate in the Cash Match program, they can receive an extra $5 in Double Bucks tokens. Bring your WIC or Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program vouchers to the Information Table at Market Square and Farmer’s Market Manager Elaine Sullivan will be happy to double your voucher amount.
For example, you can get a $4 match in Double Bucks per WIC voucher or a $3 match in Double Bucks per senior voucher. The “Cash Match” program matches cash from customers who are EBT participants and/or Farmer’s Market WIC programs.
Second DownTown Fridays
The city, in partnership with the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, has a full slate of downtown events and concerts planned for the summer.
The calendar begins with the “Second DownTown Fridays” on June 11 from 6-9 p.m. The Friday events are family-friendly gatherings in the center of downtown at S. Scales and Gilmer at Mural Park. Each happening will feature a DJ, an expanded beer garden and car cruise-ins. Check out an evening in the heart of downtown on June 11, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.
Summer Concert series
Another staple at Market Square is the summer concert series hosted on the fourth Saturday of each month from June through September. We have an exciting and talented mix of musical styles this season and patrons of all ages and walks of life are sure to enjoy the atmosphere.
The Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a beer garden again this year and will feature brews from the soon-to-open Lucky City Brewing. Concert dates are June 26, July 24, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25 from 7-9 p.m.
Fall FAB Festival is new
New for this year is a fall FAB (Food/Arts/Brews) festival downtown. The event will take place primarily at and around Market Square. We will have a host of food trucks on Settle Street outside the square.
Inside the venue, local artisans and crafters will sell their wares and local breweries and wineries serve their best.
We will be featuring two bands at the FAB festival set for Oct. 16 from 3-9 p.m. The event will also have interactive and fun activities for all to enjoy. The city’s Parks & Recreation department is providing lots of kid- and family-friendly activities. Come out and support local vendors and your community!
Fitness on the Square
The city is also hosting Fitness on the Square at Market Square, sponsored by our partners at Annie Penn Hospital. Join Mondays from 6-7 p.m. for Pound, a fun and unique exercise class that incorporates drums, which are provided by participants in the class. Boot Camp is Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. and is a more traditional group exercise class. Whatever your speed, please come out and enjoy FREE outdoor exercise and don’t forget your mats!
Walking group
Finally, on the topic of healthy living, the city now hosts a downtown walkers group that meets every Tuesday at noon.
We are challenging everyone to “walk to Topsail Island” by combining all the miles we walk downtown to equal the miles from Reidsville to the coast. Partners include the Reidsville Downtown Corp., Chamber of Commerce, Cone Health, Reidsville YMCA and City Parks & Rec. If you ever dreamed of walking to the beach, now’s your time!
As we begin to transition through the pandemic, we are excited to be able to offer safe, outdoor events this summer. Come out and enjoy it all! For more information, call Jill Weston 336-349-1111.