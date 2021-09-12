Reidsville proves too potent for Rockingham in renewal of cross-county rivalry

It turned out to be too much time for Reidsville’s high-octane offense however, as Lee hit Peoples across the middle who raced 52 yards for another score. A 2-point conversion on a pass from Lee to Watlington put RHS up 22-8 to close out the half.

After a couple of possession changes to burn up the majority of the third quarter, Watlington broke the line for about a 30 yard gain and was seemingly corralled by a host of Cougar defenders. But Watlington spotted a streaking Peoples on the sideline eand made a heads-up lateral flip which resulted in a touchdown to put the Rams up 30-8 with 3:24 remaining in the third period.

By the fourth quarter, Rockingham was forced to go for it on fourth down on several possessions despite less than optimal field position to try and get back into the game. That resulted in several short field situations for the Rams who took advantage, capitalizing on their final two drives with a pair of 1 yard scores by Lorenzo Mendoza and Landon Denny to close out the victory.

It was a renewal of a county classic rivalry that began in 1977, a game which was not played for the first time in history last year due to a condensed schedule because of the 2020 COVID-19 situation.