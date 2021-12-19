Reidsville Provides $95,000 in Grants to Assist Revitalization in Downtown

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville has an up-and-coming downtown in Rockingham County. The city, with a population of over 14,000, has a beautiful downtown that has been and continues to be revitalized.

The Reidsville Downtown Corporation, a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing the downtown through promotions and events, building renovations and assisting small businesses, is an anchor to all the revitalization that is happening.

In 2021, RDC offered three different grant programs: Paint Grants, Rehabilitation Grants and a Duke Energy Grant. The Paint Grant is intended to encourage property owners to follow a suggested paint palette for their building’s exterior that brings back the history and charm of that façade and the time in which it was built.

The Rehabilitation Grant is designed for renovations and restoration projects that return the buildings to their historic beauty.

The City of Reidsville was one of only two cities in the region to receive a new grant through Duke Energy. The energy company donated $25,000 to downtown Reidsville to support small businesses that suffered hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.