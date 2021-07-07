Reidsville Ranks In Top 10 Places to Retire in NC

REIDSVILLE — The City of Reidsville has been designated as one of the 10 most attractive cities for retirement in North Carolina by the personal finance website, SmartAsset.

The website analyzed 122 cities with at least 5,000 residents, using data from the U.S. Government and a tax website. Each city was evaluated on factors that affect quality of life, including local tax rate, access to health care and social opportunities.

“We have worked hard the past five years to really reach out to active retirees and let them know Reidsville is a fantastic place to begin that second chapter in their lives,” said Judy Yarbrough, Reidsville City Marketer.

She explained that five years ago, a group of interested parties, including Annie Penn Hospital, local realtors, the Reidsville Senior Center, the city’s planning and zoning department and more gathered to work on the Retire N.C. application.

The Retire N.C. program, originally designed by legislators to bolster smaller communities in their efforts to attract retirees from out of state, has strict guidelines. Cities that are approved for the program must meet criteria, such as being tax friendly, having a nearby hospital, recreation, good quality of life, vital arts and cultural programs, and a location reasonably close to a major metropolitan area.