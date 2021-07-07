Reidsville Ranks In Top 10 Places to Retire in NC

REIDSVILLE — The City of Reidsville has been designated as one of the 10 most attractive cities for retirement in North Carolina by the personal finance website, SmartAsset.
The website analyzed 122 cities with at least 5,000 residents, using data from the U.S. Government and a tax website. Each city was evaluated on factors that affect quality of life, including local tax rate, access to health care and social opportunities.
“We have worked hard the past five years to really reach out to active retirees and let them know Reidsville is a fantastic place to begin that second chapter in their lives,” said Judy Yarbrough, Reidsville City Marketer.
She explained that five years ago, a group of interested parties, including Annie Penn Hospital, local realtors, the Reidsville Senior Center, the city’s planning and zoning department and more gathered to work on the Retire N.C. application.
The Retire N.C. program, originally designed by legislators to bolster smaller communities in their efforts to attract retirees from out of state, has strict guidelines. Cities that are approved for the program must meet criteria, such as being tax friendly, having a nearby hospital, recreation, good quality of life, vital arts and cultural programs, and a location reasonably close to a major metropolitan area.
“This program has benefitted us greatly,” Yarbrough said. “We are sending information to retirees throughout the United States on almost a daily basis. And we are seeing the fruits of our efforts.”
Reidsville officials have discovered people are relocating here from California, Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Ohio, and other parts of the U.S., Yarbrough said.
According to the latest figures from Ideal Living, which focuses on retirees and spending habits, etc., when one retiree moves to your area, the economic impact is about $50,000 a year for your economy.
“Why wouldn’t we be out there recruiting them? It also spurs development, which is another economic impact to the market,” Yarbrough stressed. “They will usually visit your area at least three times before making a decision which, in turn, generates tourism dollars, so it all works hand in hand.”
Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker added, “We are thrilled to have this designation for Reidsville. We all know what a wonderful place our city is, but to be recognized on a national level and in the top 10 is a testament to all the hard work our council and staff, past and present, have done to build the city to where it is today.”