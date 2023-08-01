REIDSVILLE — The North Carolina Local Government Commission (LGC) was asked this week to approve nearly $66 million in financing requests from Reidsville and seven other towns and counties planning to build municipal facilities, purchase property and upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure.

On Tuesday Reidsville was poised to ask for more than $5M for improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Facility at the LGC meeting chaired by State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell. The LGC is staffed by the Department of State Treasurer.

The commission has a statutory duty to approve most debt issued by units of local government and public authorities in the state. The commission examines whether the amount of money that units borrow is adequate and reasonable for proposed projects and confirms the governmental units can reasonably afford to repay the debt. It also monitors the financial well-being of more than 1,100 local government units.

The city of Reidsville requested the millions from North Carolina’s State Revolving Fund. The money would be used to replace the headworks system that diverts and channels water and equipment at the Reidsville Wastewater Treatment Plant that is below the 100-year flood elevation, the treasurer’s office said in a news release.

Hurricane and other storms have negatively impacted the Reidsville system, which has failed during the weather events, causing the headworks and channels to overflow with raw sewage.