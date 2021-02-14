Reidsville residents urged to limit water use because of issues related to power outages; boil water alert issued

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville residents and people along U.S. 158 and in the Bethany area who have city water service are urged to limit their water use, according to a news release from Rockingham County.

The Reidsville Water Treatment Plant is producing less treated water because of power disruptions due to icy weather conditions, according to the release.

Water customers who have not lost service also may see a drop in water pressure or some water discoloration.

"It is very important that you limit your water usage until power can be restored," the release said.

Officials advise that when customers have water service restored that they boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water, according to an alert on the county's website.

"Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system," according to the alert.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water, according to the alert.