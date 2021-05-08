Reidsville rolls to another state football title

REIDSVILLE 35 BURNSVILLE MOUNTAIN HERITAGE 6 What
NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship.
Where
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.
Why the Rams won
Reidsville was just too fast for Mountain Heritage. Whether it was Cam Peoples taking a swing pass and going 70 yards for a touchdown, Breon Pass running by his defender to catch a 53-yard TD pass or Kyle Pinnix, who threw those two TD passes, running over and away from Cougars, the Rams made explosive plays. Mountain Heritage ran the ball hard all day, but was ill-equipped to come back once it fell behind. The result was Reidsville’s 22nd state football championship.
Stars
Mountain Heritage:
QB Gabe Silvers – 25 carries, 105 yards.
Reidsville:
QB Kyle Pinnix – 12-of-14 passing, 229 yards, 3 TDs, INT, 91 yards rushing, TD (game MVP).
WR Breon Pass – 5 catches, 88 yards, 2 TDs.
WR Cam Peoples – 3 catches, 104 yards, TD.
RB Ste’vian Harrison – 13 carries, 73 yards, TD.
DB Kahree Hayes – Team-high 10 tackles, INT (Reidsville Outstanding Defensive Player).
Records
Mountain Heritage: 6-3.
Reidsville: 10-0.
Scoring summary
Mountain Heritage
0 0 0 6 — 6
Reidsville
7 21 7 0 — 35
Re – Kyle Pinnix 61 run (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, :19
Re – Cam Peoples 70 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 6:28
Re – Ste’vian Harrison 1 run (Franson kick), 2nd, :09
Re – Breon Pass 6 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 3rd, 10:52
Re – Pass 53 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 4th, 4:59
MH – Logan Higgins 2 run (run failed), 4th, :21
