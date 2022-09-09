Reidsville shooting leaves one juvenile dead, another charged with murder

REIDSVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one juvenile dead and another charged with murder.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to Circle Drive for a report of a shooting and found a female juvenile injured, police said in a news release. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.
Police consulted with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office before charging a male juvenile with first-degree murder, according to the release.
Police are not releasing the names of the victim and suspect due to their ages.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Lingle at 336-347-2338, or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.