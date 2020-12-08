Reidsville Soup Kitchen Needs Donations as Need Increases

REIDSVILLE – The Reidsville Soup Kitchen is facing a winter of empty bowls without help from the community.
The non-profit at 121 Arlington Street has been ladling up hot meals for the needy for more than three decades, operating strictly on donations from the community.
This year, however, pandemic restrictions derailed the charity’s primary annual fundraising brunch just as community need has increased due to COVID-19, organizers said.
The popular brunch event typically draws about 120 guests at $25 per ticket, generating operating funds for the facility, said the Rev. Rosetta Badgett, a founding board member and past-president of the soup kitchen.
“The Christmas Brunch is the only fundraiser we have which helps cover things like monthly utilities, insurance, food, supplies and paying for a site manager,’’ Badgett said.
And in order to make up for the loss, Badgett is asking that the public make donations to help fill the cupboards, which provide hot daily meals year-round to an average of 25-30 adults and some children.
"The Soup Kitchen could not function and operate without our wonderful community and our contributors -- it could not exist, because we are not in any way state or federally funded,’’ Badgett said.
“Anyone who desires to make a difference may contribute,’’ Badgett said, appealing to individuals preparing to make end of year gifts to charitable groups. “Please know that your faithfulness will long be remembered and appreciated.’’
The RSK will likely see an increase in overall demand for free meals as COVID-19 puts more stress on the local economy, Badgett said.
Indeed, the kitchen is preparing to host larger numbers of hungry children at its tables as hybrid school schedules stress family food budgets.
Around 73% of Rockingham County school children depend on free meals from the public school system. But pandemic restrictions that have reduced in-person school days mean struggling families must find extra groceries with which to feed school kids at home, Badgett reminds.
"The overall goal of the soup kitchen, in our endeavor for the last 29 years, is to do as God has commanded us to do: to feed the hungry and to do for those who are less fortunate than we are," Badgett said.
Even before COVID-19, about 15,000 of Rockingham County’s 91,000 residents were classified as “food insecure’’ – meaning they were unsure if they could afford consistent nutrition.
In fact, research by the Southeastern University Consortium on Hunger, Poverty and Nutrition shows that about 24% of Rockingham County children live in homes where there are no guarantees of regular meals.
"There is a lot of need here, and we must do all that we can to help,'' Badgett said. "For many people, the soup kitchen provides the only wholesome mean they will have that day.''
The Soup Kitchen is free to anyone in the community, including whole families. Food is served daily from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with an additional meal on the second and fourth Sundays of each month at 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!