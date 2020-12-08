Reidsville Soup Kitchen Needs Donations as Need Increases

“Anyone who desires to make a difference may contribute,’’ Badgett said, appealing to individuals preparing to make end of year gifts to charitable groups. “Please know that your faithfulness will long be remembered and appreciated.’’

The RSK will likely see an increase in overall demand for free meals as COVID-19 puts more stress on the local economy, Badgett said.

Indeed, the kitchen is preparing to host larger numbers of hungry children at its tables as hybrid school schedules stress family food budgets.

Around 73% of Rockingham County school children depend on free meals from the public school system. But pandemic restrictions that have reduced in-person school days mean struggling families must find extra groceries with which to feed school kids at home, Badgett reminds.

"The overall goal of the soup kitchen, in our endeavor for the last 29 years, is to do as God has commanded us to do: to feed the hungry and to do for those who are less fortunate than we are," Badgett said.

Even before COVID-19, about 15,000 of Rockingham County’s 91,000 residents were classified as “food insecure’’ – meaning they were unsure if they could afford consistent nutrition.