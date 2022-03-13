Reidsville to create aviation-themed all-inclusive park/playground

REIDSVILLE — All of the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle have come together for the City of Reidsville’s planned “Sky’s the Limit” all-inclusive park, officials announced this week in a news release.
The city will construct an all-inclusive playground with an aviation theme behind Reidsville City Hall later this year. Such parks are designed to give access to people of all ages and abilities.
The plans began after the city was faced with the question: What do you do when someone offers you an airplane?
Last year, Reidsville resident Elizabeth Hester contacted city staff about donating her late husband Bill’s plane for possible use in a municipal park.
City Marketer Judy Yarbrough called David Ankin of Toymakerz to see if the plane could be repaired for play and as an educational tool to teach about aeronautics.
Shortly thereafter, two local service organizations celebrating their 100th chapter anniversaries in 2022 approached city officials about a joint project they hoped to contribute to Reidsville.
The Reidsville Kiwanis wanted to contribute $50,000 toward the installation of a swing that is specially made by one company, Landscape Structures. Reidsville Rotary pledged another $100,000 toward expanding a playground to include more equipment.
Those offers led Reidsville officials to consult with Carolina Parks and Play about conceptual planning for a project.
Next, the City of Reidsville asked the Reidsville Area Foundation for additional funding. And in early March it learned its grant application had been approved for an additional $150,000, culminating in half of the $600,000 turnkey project.
The Reidsville City Council has further approved the remaining funding for the project and will provide the land, parking area and restrooms for the park. The restrooms will also serve the north end of downtown, including the potential Depot District Shelter planned for across the street.
While some city parks have pieces of playground equipment for the disabled, the planned space will be the only park in Rockingham County that will be easily accessible to most everyone, officials said.
“This all-inclusive park/playground will be a significant addition to the quality of life for Reidsville and Rockingham County,” said Mayor Donald Gorham. “These partnerships will benefit not only our entire community but also visitors to our city. It’s a great project and one of which we can all be proud.”
The park will center on serving an often forgotten segment of the community — children with different abilities, the news release said.
City planners hope that the park will be an arena where all children can exercise and socialize in inclusive play that helps them see past their differences, the release said.
The inclusive playgrounds will also help adults caring for differently-abled children and provide them with a change to socialize with other adults.
A groundbreaking will be held in the near future, the release said.