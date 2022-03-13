Reidsville to create aviation-themed all-inclusive park/playground

Those offers led Reidsville officials to consult with Carolina Parks and Play about conceptual planning for a project.

Next, the City of Reidsville asked the Reidsville Area Foundation for additional funding. And in early March it learned its grant application had been approved for an additional $150,000, culminating in half of the $600,000 turnkey project.

The Reidsville City Council has further approved the remaining funding for the project and will provide the land, parking area and restrooms for the park. The restrooms will also serve the north end of downtown, including the potential Depot District Shelter planned for across the street.

While some city parks have pieces of playground equipment for the disabled, the planned space will be the only park in Rockingham County that will be easily accessible to most everyone, officials said.

“This all-inclusive park/playground will be a significant addition to the quality of life for Reidsville and Rockingham County,” said Mayor Donald Gorham. “These partnerships will benefit not only our entire community but also visitors to our city. It’s a great project and one of which we can all be proud.”