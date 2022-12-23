 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reidsville to dedicate Sesquicentennial Clock Tower on Jan. 7

REIDSVILLE — The City of Reidsville kicks off its year-long Sesquicentennial Celebration with the dedication of the new clock tower at the corner of South Scales and Williams Street on Jan. 7.

As the city turns 150 years old in 2023, the Sesquicentennial Clock Tower dedication, set for 2 p.m., begins a year of events, activities and open houses. Back in 2019, city officials and staff started making plans for “Reidsville150,” including the erection of the clock tower at the southern entrance to the downtown area.

In June of that year, the city council agreed to purchase a section of land across from Fire Station No. 1 to accommodate the clock tower. At the time, Commonwealth donated $10,000 toward the project.

Combined with the 9/11 Memorial across the street at the fire station, the Sesquicentennial Clock Tower will serve as a defining point or gateway into the downtown. Verdin Clock Company will be on site the first week of January to install the clock. Workers have been pouring the concrete pad for the base of the tower and erecting a half wall, which will include a commemorative plaque.

The dedication ceremony will be held at the site, weather permitting. Those attending will be invited to Fire Station No. 1 to view historical displays and enjoy refreshments.

A Sesquicentennial Medallion will be hidden on the site, and whomever finds it will be eligible to enter a raffle for a special prize later in 2023.

In case of rain or winter weather, the dedication ceremony will be held inside Fire Station No. 1. Several Sesquicentennial giveaways will be available to those in attendance, including a calendar which details upcoming events and provides historical information about the city.

Also in January, the city’s wastewater treatment plant at 407 Broad Street will hold an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Residents will be able to tour the facility and learn how the city processes 2.4 million gallons of raw sewage each day and how resident's actions can affect the plant’s operations and the environment.

Other events planned throughout the year include a Black History Month program detailing African-American influences on city government; a Founder’s Day celebration at the Governor Reid House; a Roaring 20s Lawn Party at the Penn House and more.

