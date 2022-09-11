 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reidsville to operate youth football leagues under NFL Flag, coaches needed

REIDSVILLE — The City of Reidsville Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce registration for co-ed youth and adult flag football leagues has been extended until September 16th. Parks and Rec is thrilled to be operating all of the youth leagues for ages 4-17 under NFL Flag, the largest youth flag football league in the U.S.

The goal of the Reidsville Parks & Recreation Department is to provide an opportunity for boys and girls of all abilities to develop their fundamental football and/or other sports skills in a positive, inclusive environment.

By teaming up with NFL Flag, it will provide participants with an enhanced learning experience and access to more developmental resources.

All registered participants and coaches will be provided with a jersey and flag, as well as receive end-of-season giveaways.

Fee Schedule:

Ages 4-6: $10 Residents — $20 Non-Residents

Ages 7 & up: $20 Residents — $40 Non-Residents

The department is also actively seeking coaches for all age groups (4-6) (7-9) (10-12) (13+). All interested applicants must complete a background check, and attend a pre-season coaches meeting (Date & Time is TBA). The season will not begin until all coaches are in place.

Participants can register online at activenet.active.com/reidsvillerec or come in to the main office located at 201 N. Washington Ave. The season will be mid-October through late November. All games will take place at the Lake Reidsville Football Complex on Tuesday evenings starting at 6p.m.

If anyone has questions, they may contact the Recreation Department at 336-349-1090 or Dr. Remy Epps, Recreation Program Supervisor, at 336-349-1092 or email repps@ci.reidsville.nc.us.

