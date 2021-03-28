 Skip to main content
Reidsville Trading Post opens downtown
RTP

The Reidsville Trading Post recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its downtown location at 105 S. Scales St. Owners joined with members of the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and city officials in the festivities.

 Courtesy of Reidsville Chamber of Commerce

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Trading Post celebrated its opening March 6 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the downtown store with members of the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and city officials.

The quaint store at 105 S. Scales Street will carry several North Carolina brands, including farm-to- table foods, apparel, and artisan-style gifts. Owners Amy Laster and John Josewitz also plan to expand their food selection with area farms and grow a the variety of products throughout the spring.

Styled as an old-fashioned general store, the RTP offers toys for the young and old, as well as barrels full of candy. Local artisans may rent retail spaces within the store, as well.

“The Reidsville Chamber is so pleased to celebrate this occasion with the Reidsville Trading Post. They have truly created a main street feel inside their store and we look forward to having them as a staple in our community for a long time to come,” said Reidsville Chamber President Diane Sawyer.

