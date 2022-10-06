Reidsville under boil-water advisory after contractor damages water main

REIDSVILLE — Residents are asked to limit their water use and boil the water they consume after a 24-inch water main was damaged Wednesday, according to a city of Reidsville Facebook post.

City crews are in the final stage of repairing the line, but the boil water advisory is expected to last until noon today. An independent contractor boring in a construction area damaged the water main, which sends water from the water treatment plant to the city, according to the post.

The situation forced the closure of South End Elementary, Williamsburg Elementary, Monroeton Elementary, Booker T. Washington Learning Center, Reidsville Middle School, and Reidsville High School, Rockingham County Schools said on Twitter. School athletic contests are not canceled.

The makeup date for students will be October 31, the district said.

The fire department and public works crews were flushing lines across the city, but residents will most likely experience brown water. The boil-water advisory includes water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation.

Vigorous boiling of water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. Residents may experience periods of low pressure during this time. "We continue to urge citizens to conserve water or to use bottled water until these problems are resolved," the city said on Facebook.

Residents are being asked to limit water consumption because water service is limited to what is available in the city’s elevated storage tanks.