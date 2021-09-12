Reidsville unveils 9/11 Memorial on 20th anniversary of tragedy

REIDSVILLE — Retired Vice Adm. Bruce H. Lindsey, a Reidsville High School alum and former deputy commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, helped dedicate a 9/11 Memorial sculpture at the city's main fire station on Saturday.

Triad artist Jim Gallucci donated the public artwork that integrates a twisted "I" beam from the rubble of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York. The piece features cutouts of first responders, silhouettes repeated in the work's concrete base.

Gallucci said he hoped the sculpture would be a "catalyst" for hope and unity.

"This sculpture is about hope,'' he said. "Even though the piece of wreckage on top is the destruction, underneath is the folding of the people that hold that memory close to us.''

Lindsey saluted the work, saying good art "can make us feel righteous, it can move us, it can soothe us and it can heal us. And in some small way, bring us peace. Now, I believe Jim Gallucci's sculpture is good art because this sculpture accomplishes all of those things.''

A member of the Reidsville High School Class of 1978, Lindsey is the highest ranking military officer ever to graduate from the school, according to city officials.

In July 2009, Lindsey became the 12th commander of the USS Carl Vinson, one of the nation’s 11 mammoth aircraft carriers and the ship to carry out to sea the body of Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader and mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.