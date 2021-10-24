Reidsville unveils The Block Mural to celebrate Black culture

REIDSVILLE — Saturday saw the city of Reidsville unveil The Block Mural, a public art project that celebrates the city’s Black heritage and stands on Martin Luther King Drive downtown.
Started in 2018, The Block Mural is a joint project of the Old School Block Committee, the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and the City of Reidsville. The six-panel mural pays homage to what was known as “The Block” — a once-thriving Black business community that ran parallel to Scales Street, city officials said in a news release.
Decades back, MLK Drive was known as Northeast Market Street, and the area of town provided many needed services while giving Black city residents opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment from the 1930s to the 1980s.
The Block Mural is unique in its ability to provide “visual validation of the historical contributions of the Black business community to our city,’’ mural committee members said in the release.
Committee members include: Catherine Wilson; the late Portia Parris; Melanie Morrison of the RDC; Jill Weston, Main Street manager; and City Marketer Judy Yarbrough. Wilson, who also heads the Old School Block Committee, which holds annual events on Martin Luther King Drive, believes the rich history of The Block should be remembered.
“Three words come to my mind when I think about why I believe The Block should never be forgotten: determination, integrity and pride,” Wilson said in the release. “Over the years I’ve come to understand how much determination it took for The Block to operate. It was made up of some people who never went to school and others who went to college and yet came back to start their own business on The Block. They worked together to build a ‘city within a city’ — working with integrity and taking pride in the jobs they did.”
Yarbrough said the Block Committee was formed in 2018 and was denied two grant applications for funding. The committee pushed ahead, though, and worked with local young artists Rafael and Raquel Cruz. The group launched an online donation campaign to raise $15,000 for the effort, $5,000 more than their goal.
During the grassroots grant process, the committee chose Charles Hill, a Martinsville, Va. art instructor, as mural artist.
Hill created scenes from The Block, drawing on old photographs and a couple of books that included some of The Block’s history.
The free-standing mural has large, hand-painted panels highlighting different scenes from The Block. The back of the panels tell the history of The Block, as well as information about the mural scenes depicted. The artwork will be displayed in the grassy area by the current historical marker located on Martin Luther King Drive.
“This project has been near and dear to my heart. It’s something that needed to be done so the history of The Block is out there for all to see and not forgotten,’’ Yarbrough said.
“The information we received from Hulene Blackwell Totten brought The Block to life. Her recollection of how The Block was a vibrant part of the Black community and the gathering spot for entertainment, shopping and socializing with their neighbors, was instrumental in how the artist captured life on The Block,” Yarbrough said.
The project also ties in beautifully with the Reidsville Downtown Corporation’s “Project DREAM” initiative, committee members said in the release. DREAM stands for the Downtown Reidsville Empowering Art Movement, which has helped bring two murals and several art projects in the area.
“Project DREAM, started by the Reidsville Downtown Corporation, has really contributed greatly to the appearance of our downtown,’’ said Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker. “This Mural is just another asset. It’s location on Martin Luther King Drive will mean it is the first mural on that street and marks a piece of Reidsville’s history that deserves to be told.”
“The Block project is something I have worked on for years,’’ Wilson said. “We hold the Annual Old School Block Celebration each year to get people together that remember life on The Block and to let the community know what The Block was about. But with this mural, I can finally say ‘Mission Accomplished.’ The one thing I regret is that our dear friend Portia Parris, who was also instrumental in this mural, is not here to celebrate with us. But we know she is here in spirit.”
