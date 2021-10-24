Reidsville unveils The Block Mural to celebrate Black culture

REIDSVILLE — Saturday saw the city of Reidsville unveil The Block Mural, a public art project that celebrates the city’s Black heritage and stands on Martin Luther King Drive downtown.

Started in 2018, The Block Mural is a joint project of the Old School Block Committee, the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and the City of Reidsville. The six-panel mural pays homage to what was known as “The Block” — a once-thriving Black business community that ran parallel to Scales Street, city officials said in a news release.

Decades back, MLK Drive was known as Northeast Market Street, and the area of town provided many needed services while giving Black city residents opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment from the 1930s to the 1980s.

The Block Mural is unique in its ability to provide “visual validation of the historical contributions of the Black business community to our city,’’ mural committee members said in the release.

Committee members include: Catherine Wilson; the late Portia Parris; Melanie Morrison of the RDC; Jill Weston, Main Street manager; and City Marketer Judy Yarbrough. Wilson, who also heads the Old School Block Committee, which holds annual events on Martin Luther King Drive, believes the rich history of The Block should be remembered.