Reidsville woman arrested in Saturday night stabbing charged for similar crime in 2013

REIDSVILLE — Sunday morning was not the first time Kimberly Sue Gauldin has faced stabbing charges in Rockingham County.

Gauldin, 44, allegedly stabbed a guest on Saturday night who tried to break up a family dispute.

She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Gauldin of 230 Amy Lane here early Sunday for stabbing Adrian Brooke Riley, 43, at around midnight Saturday during a social gathering at Gaulding's home, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Riley, who was treated at an area hospital for serious injuries that were not life threatening, had tried to intervene as Gauldin argued with a family member.

Authorities said Gauldin was armed and intoxicated at the time she allegedly attacked Riley, a family friend who lives at 404 Burke Road in Pelham, the release said.

Court records show that eight years ago, Gauldin was arrested for allegedly stabbing her then live-in boyfriend in the left arm with a steak knife during an argument at their Ruffin apartment. Sheriff's officers arrested Gauldin on a domestic hold for the crime on Jan. 12, 2013. Further details about the case were not immediately available.

Gauldin is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $500,000 secured bond in connection with the Saturday crime. The date of her first court appearance is pending.