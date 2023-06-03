REIDSVILLE — Police charged a local woman with trafficking marijuana and related charges and seized 41 pounds of the drug during a search on June 1, authorities said.

Reidsville Police investigators arrested Madeline Perkins after the sweep at 105 Lamberth St.

Police charged Perkins with felony trafficking marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Perkins was issued a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 8.

Police ask that anyone with information about the sale of narcotics in Reidsville contact Lt. J. Bayne at 336-347-2346, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Rockingham County at 336-349-9683.