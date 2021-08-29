Reidsville Y's Donovant talks philanthropy with Kiwanis

Joye Donovant, volunteer coordinator for the Reidsville YMCA’s Bright Beginnings program, was the guest speaker at the Aug. 19 meeting of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club.

For the past 12 years, Donovant has had a major role in the program, which provides around 60 local elementary school children with bookbags and clothing and shoes for the new school year. Students in need are selected by the school guidance counselors and teachers also to participate in the program.

Among her responsibilities: Donovant calls parents, grandparents or guardians of the children to get them enrolled in Bright Beginnings and to get the proper sizes for shoes and clothing. And before the bell rings for the first day of school, children meet at the YMCA to get their bookbags which are filled with school supplies. The children board a YMCA bus along with YMCA staff and meet their volunteer “shopping buddies” at WalMart to participate in their shopping. This year, children and volunteers were required to wear face masks and practice social distancing during the outing.

“In addition to the adult volunteers being positive role models, this program helps build confidence and self esteem in the children when they begin the school year with new clothing, shoes and bookbags they need to help them succeed” said Donovant.

The Kiwanis Club is a supporter of the Bright Beginnings Program. The club meets each Thursday at noon at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall with lunch provided by Cafe 99. Visitors are welcome.