Reidsville's Thrift Shack Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting
Owners of the Thrift Shack in Reidsville celebrated a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce.

 Courtesy of Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, provided

REIDSVILLE — Thrift Shack owner Joshua Wright opened the business, located at 111 South Scales Street, in October 2019— just before the global pandemic hit. On April 16, he was finally able to celebrate a bit of normalcy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce.

Wright managed to stay open, offering new, and gently used second-hand furniture, clothing items, home décor, and the option to shop with seven different local vendors offering a multitude of items.

“We are so happy to have another successful business in downtown Reidsville. Through all the obstacles of being a first-time business owner, Josh has navigated the waters of a global pandemic also. We wish them many years of success and look forward to our continued partnership, said Reidsville Chamber President, Diane Sawyer.

