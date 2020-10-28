Reidsville's voting site closed Wednesday after 3 workers test positive for COVID-19

REIDSVILLE — An outbreak of COVID-19 among staff at an early voting site here forced the polling place to close Wednesday, according to the Rockingham County elections board.

Three staff members at the town's only early voting location at Salvation Army Headquarters at 704 Barnes Street are said to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Other workers are now in quarantine due to exposure the workers who tested positive, according to election officials.

Cleaning crews were busy deep cleaning the facility in hopes of reopening the site on Thursday, according to county officials.

The Rockingham County Board of Elections staff scrambled Wednesday night to find replacement workers to operate the site on Thursday, according to planning discussions by board members during an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

In an effort to compensate for the site's 11 a.m. closing on Wednesday, the elections board extended voting by two hours until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at its Wentworth headquarters polling place at 240 Cherokee Camp Road.

A board staff member stood outside the closed Reidsville location Wednesday to reroute early voters to the Wentworth site some five miles away.