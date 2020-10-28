Reidsville's voting site closed Wednesday after 5 workers test positive for COVID-19

REIDSVILLE — An outbreak of COVID-19 among staff at an early voting site here forced the polling place to close early Wednesday, according to the county's elections board.
Five staff members at the town's only early voting location at Salvation Army Headquarters at 704 Barnes Street are said to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Cleaning crews were busy deep cleaning the facility in hopes of reopening the site on Thursday, according to county officials.
The Rockingham County Board of Elections staff scrambled Wednesday night to find replacement workers to operate the site on Thursday, according to planning discussions by board members during an emergency meeting on Wednesday.
In an effort to compensate for the site's closing, the elections board extended voting by two hours until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at its Wentworth headquarters polling place at 240 Cherokee Camp Road.
A board staff member stood outside the closed Reidsville location Wednesday to reroute early voters to the Wentworth site some 5 miles away.
The county began operating early voting sites on Oct. 15 at the Madison-Mayodan and Eden public libraries, as well as the Salvation Army address and the elections board office.
And as the county battles a high infection rate of 8.1 %, maintenance crews have worked diligently to regularly sanitize the polling places. Poll workers have operated fastidious voting sites, wearing masks, wiping down booths between patrons, marking off waiting areas with guidelines for social distancing. To reduce risk of cross contamination, voters are issued their own ink pens for ballot marking that they may take home.
Early voting ends on Saturday and turnout over the past two weeks has been record-breaking, officials said.
As of late Monday, more than 30% of the number of total voters to turn out in 2016
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!