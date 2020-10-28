Reidsville's voting site closed Wednesday after 5 workers test positive for COVID-19

REIDSVILLE — An outbreak of COVID-19 among staff at an early voting site here forced the polling place to close early Wednesday, according to the county's elections board.

Five staff members at the town's only early voting location at Salvation Army Headquarters at 704 Barnes Street are said to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Cleaning crews were busy deep cleaning the facility in hopes of reopening the site on Thursday, according to county officials.

The Rockingham County Board of Elections staff scrambled Wednesday night to find replacement workers to operate the site on Thursday, according to planning discussions by board members during an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

In an effort to compensate for the site's closing, the elections board extended voting by two hours until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at its Wentworth headquarters polling place at 240 Cherokee Camp Road.

A board staff member stood outside the closed Reidsville location Wednesday to reroute early voters to the Wentworth site some 5 miles away.

The county began operating early voting sites on Oct. 15 at the Madison-Mayodan and Eden public libraries, as well as the Salvation Army address and the elections board office.