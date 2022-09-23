Reinfection a reality as COVID-19 infection rate remains high in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — COVID-19 is far from over here.

An average of 24 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the county of 91,000 every day for the past two weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And since the start of the pandemic, one in four county residents has been documented to have contracted the highly contagious disease, bringing the total of reported infections to about 25,200.

While the numbers are guidelines, health officials say they do not account for thousands of unreported cases and unknown infections in patients who may have assumed they had other health problems, for example.

Meanwhile, two striking pieces of data show the risk of getting COVID-19 is still very high in the county with 16% of all people tested recorded positive over the past week, according to the CDC, which established 5% as a safe rate for communities.

That figure is down slightly from the infection rate in late August of 17.6%.

And an increasing number of those individuals testing positive are finding they have been reinfected with the now dominant omicron subvariants of COVID-19.

For instance, 165 new cases of the virus were reported here during the week ending Aug. 27. Of those, 28, or 17%, were reinfections, state health statistics show.

For the week ending on Sept. 3, another 31 cases, or 18.5%, of the 167 new cases were reinfections.

And 29 cases, or 18.7%, of the 155 new COVID-19 diagnoses reported the week ending Sept. 10 were reinfections.

Health officials know there are currently about 487 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, though the real number is likely much higher due to underreporting by those who don't know they are infected or folks who test at home and do not report results.

Over the last two weeks, Rockingham County has recorded about 354 new cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.

Neighboring Stokes County and its bordering Surry County have recorded much higher numbers for the same time span — 605 and 736, respectively, state data shows.

Caswell County's reported cases for the past two weeks are 239.

Thankfully, hospitalizations are down across the state, and the latest numbers show just 12% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in N.C. are in ICU beds, the state reports.

New vaccine;

reluctance still high

A new bivalent booster shot, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, is customized to protect against the most prevalent omicron subvariants, known as BA.4 and BA.5. Approved by the FDA and CDC on Sept. 1, the boosters are available throughout Rockingham County at pharmacies and the Rockingham County Health Department.

The free booster shot is approved for those 18 and older and may be administered two months after a patient's last vaccination.

Statistics show, however, that resistance to vaccines is high here.

Only 51% of residents have completed their initial round of COVID-19 vaccinations. And 54% have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

The numbers for Stokes and Surry counties are nearly identical.

For comparison, the N.C. counties that show the most resistance to vaccination are Polk and Hoke counties, where only 19% of residents in each have completed an initial vaccination round, according to the NCDHHS.